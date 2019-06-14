AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY,June 14
thru 16, Pebble Beach, California — golf, U.S. Open.
Southampton, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. West Indies.
France — football, Women's World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland, Jamaica vs. Italy, England vs, Argentina.
thru 16, Grand Rapids, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic.
thru 16, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, ATP, Mercedes Cup.
thru 16, s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands — tennis, ATP-WTA, Libema Open.
thru 16, Nottingham, England — tennis, WTA, Nottingham Open.
Brazil — football, Copa America: Brazil vs. Bolivia.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby, Highlanders vs. New South Wales, Melbourne vs. Chiefs, Jaguares vs. Sunwolves.
|SATURDAY, June 15
London — cricket, World Cup, Sri Lanka vs. Australia.
Cardiff, Wales — cricket, World Cup, South Africa vs. Afghanistan.
France — football, Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. Cameroon, Canada vs. New Zealand.
Brazil — football, Copa America: Venezuela vs. Peru, Argentina vs. Colombia.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Blues, ACT vs. Queensland, Stormers vs. Sharks, Bulls vs. Lions.
Riga, Latvia — boxing, Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki for Briedis' WBC and Glowacki's WBO cruiserweight title.
Leeds, England — boxing, Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad for Warrington's IBF featherweight title.
|SUNDAY, June 16
Manchester, England — cricket, World Cup, India vs. Pakistan.
France — football, Women's World Cup: Sweden vs. Thailand, United States vs. Chile.
Brazil — football, Copa America: Paraguay vs. Qatar, Uruguay vs. Ecuador.
Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI Meeting.
|MONDAY, June 17
Taunton, England — cricket, World Cup, West Indies vs. Bangladesh.
France — football, Women's World Cup: Germany vs. South Africa, China vs. Spain, France vs. Nigeria, South Korea vs. Norway.
Sao Paulo — football, Copa America, Japan vs. Chile.
thru 23, London — tennis, ATP, Queen's Club.
thru 23, Halle, Germany — tennis, ATP, Noventi Open.
thru 23, Birmingham — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic.
thru 23, Mallorca, Spain — tennis, WTA, Mallorca Open.
|TUESDAY, June 18
Manchester, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. Afghanistan.
France — football, Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Jamaica, Italy vs. Brazil.
Brazil — football, Copa America: Bolivia vs. Peru, Brazil vs. Venezuela.
|WEDNESDAY, June 19
Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup, New Zealand vs. South Africa.
France — football, Women's World Cup: Japan vs. England, Scotland vs. Argentina.
Brazil — football, Copa America: Colombia vs. Qatar, Argentina vs. Paraguay.
Chiba City, Japan — boxing, Kazuto Ioka vs. Aston Palicte for vacant WBO super flyweight title; Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Tanawat Nakoon for Kyoguchi's WBA light flyweight title.
|THURSDAY, June 20
Nottingham, England — cricket, World Cup, Australia vs. Bangladesh.
France — football, Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. Canada, Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Sweden vs. United States, Thailand vs. Chile.
Porto Alegre, Brazil — football, Copa America, Uruguay vs. Japan.
thru 23, Chaska, Minnesota — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's PGA Championship.
thru 23, Cromwell, Connecticut — golf, US PGA Tour, Travelers.
thru 23, Munich — golf, European Tour, BMW International Open.
|FRIDAY, June 21
Leeds, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. Sri Lanka.
Salvador, Brazil — football, Copa America, Ecuador vs. Chile.
Indio, California — boxing, Andrew Cancio vs. Alberto Machado for Cancio's WBA junior lightweight title; Angel Acosta vs. Elwin Soto for Acosta's WBO junior flyweight title.
|SATURDAY, June 22
England — cricket, World Cup, India vs. Afghanistan, West Indies vs. New Zealand.
France — football, Women's World Cup second round.
Brazil — football, Copa America: Peru vs. Brazil, Bolivia vs. Venezuela.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby playoffs.
|SUNDAY, June 23
London — cricket, World Cup, Pakistan vs. South Africa.
France — football, Women's World Cup second round.
Brazil — football, Copa America: Qatar vs. Argentina, Colombia vs. Paraguay.
Le Castellet, France — auto racing, F1, French GP.
thru 29, Antalya, Turkey — tennis, ATP, Antalya Open.
thru 29, Eastbourne, England — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley International.
Temecula, California — boxing, Richard Commey vs. Ray Beltran for Commey's IBF lightweight title.