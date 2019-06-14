AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY,June 14

thru 16, Pebble Beach, California — golf, U.S. Open.

Southampton, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. West Indies.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland, Jamaica vs. Italy, England vs, Argentina.

thru 16, Grand Rapids, Michigan — golf, US LPGA Tour, Meijer Classic.

thru 16, Stuttgart, Germany — tennis, ATP, Mercedes Cup.

thru 16, s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands — tennis, ATP-WTA, Libema Open.

thru 16, Nottingham, England — tennis, WTA, Nottingham Open.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Brazil vs. Bolivia.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby, Highlanders vs. New South Wales, Melbourne vs. Chiefs, Jaguares vs. Sunwolves.

SATURDAY, June 15

London — cricket, World Cup, Sri Lanka vs. Australia.

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, World Cup, South Africa vs. Afghanistan.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. Cameroon, Canada vs. New Zealand.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Venezuela vs. Peru, Argentina vs. Colombia.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Blues, ACT vs. Queensland, Stormers vs. Sharks, Bulls vs. Lions.

Riga, Latvia — boxing, Mairis Briedis vs. Krzysztof Glowacki for Briedis' WBC and Glowacki's WBO cruiserweight title.

Leeds, England — boxing, Josh Warrington vs. Kid Galahad for Warrington's IBF featherweight title.

SUNDAY, June 16

Manchester, England — cricket, World Cup, India vs. Pakistan.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Sweden vs. Thailand, United States vs. Chile.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Paraguay vs. Qatar, Uruguay vs. Ecuador.

Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI Meeting.

MONDAY, June 17

Taunton, England — cricket, World Cup, West Indies vs. Bangladesh.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Germany vs. South Africa, China vs. Spain, France vs. Nigeria, South Korea vs. Norway.

Sao Paulo — football, Copa America, Japan vs. Chile.

thru 23, London — tennis, ATP, Queen's Club.

thru 23, Halle, Germany — tennis, ATP, Noventi Open.

thru 23, Birmingham — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley Classic.

thru 23, Mallorca, Spain — tennis, WTA, Mallorca Open.

TUESDAY, June 18

Manchester, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. Afghanistan.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Jamaica, Italy vs. Brazil.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Bolivia vs. Peru, Brazil vs. Venezuela.

WEDNESDAY, June 19

Birmingham, England — cricket, World Cup, New Zealand vs. South Africa.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Japan vs. England, Scotland vs. Argentina.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Colombia vs. Qatar, Argentina vs. Paraguay.

Chiba City, Japan — boxing, Kazuto Ioka vs. Aston Palicte for vacant WBO super flyweight title; Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Tanawat Nakoon for Kyoguchi's WBA light flyweight title.

THURSDAY, June 20

Nottingham, England — cricket, World Cup, Australia vs. Bangladesh.

France — football, Women's World Cup: Netherlands vs. Canada, Cameroon vs. New Zealand, Sweden vs. United States, Thailand vs. Chile.

Porto Alegre, Brazil — football, Copa America, Uruguay vs. Japan.

thru 23, Chaska, Minnesota — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's PGA Championship.

thru 23, Cromwell, Connecticut — golf, US PGA Tour, Travelers.

thru 23, Munich — golf, European Tour, BMW International Open.

FRIDAY, June 21

Leeds, England — cricket, World Cup, England vs. Sri Lanka.

Salvador, Brazil — football, Copa America, Ecuador vs. Chile.

Indio, California — boxing, Andrew Cancio vs. Alberto Machado for Cancio's WBA junior lightweight title; Angel Acosta vs. Elwin Soto for Acosta's WBO junior flyweight title.

SATURDAY, June 22

England — cricket, World Cup, India vs. Afghanistan, West Indies vs. New Zealand.

France — football, Women's World Cup second round.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Peru vs. Brazil, Bolivia vs. Venezuela.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby playoffs.

SUNDAY, June 23

London — cricket, World Cup, Pakistan vs. South Africa.

France — football, Women's World Cup second round.

Brazil — football, Copa America: Qatar vs. Argentina, Colombia vs. Paraguay.

Le Castellet, France — auto racing, F1, French GP.

thru 29, Antalya, Turkey — tennis, ATP, Antalya Open.

thru 29, Eastbourne, England — tennis, WTA, Nature Valley International.

Temecula, California — boxing, Richard Commey vs. Ray Beltran for Commey's IBF lightweight title.