LIMA, Peru (AP) — Long lines of Venezuelan citizens are trying to enter Peru before it imposes new entry requirements on migrants fleeing the crisis-wracked South American nation.

Peruvian police said Thursday that more than 4,000 Venezuelans entered the country in the northern region of Tumbes a day prior. The crossings are double the usual number of daily arrivals.

Beginning Saturday, Peru will demand passports and visas from Venezuelans who had previously been allowed to enter the country by presenting identification cards.

Peru has accepted an estimated 770,000 Venezuelan migrants and refugees.

The government says the new requirements will make migration safer and more organized, but human rights groups argue it will force desperate Venezuelans to enter the country illegally.

Migrants are also lining up in Colombia to make their way south.