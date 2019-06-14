AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan says it has not decided whether to attend the Trump administration's Mideast peace conference, appearing to contradict White House claims.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told state-run TV channel al-Mamlaka on Thursday that Jordan "did not announce an official position" on this month's workshop in Bahrain, where the U.S. promises to unveil the economic portion of the peace plan. "When we make a decision, we will announce it," he said, adding that if the American proposal "harmonizes with our position, we will work with it."

The White House said Tuesday that Jordan, along with Egypt and Morocco, confirmed they were joining. The attendance of those key Arab states would deliver the administration a diplomatic win as its struggles to rally support for a proposal the Palestinians have rejected.