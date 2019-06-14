RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is standing by the justice minister who is accused of improperly coordinating with prosecutors when he was an anti-corruption judge.

Bolsonaro said Thursday that Minister Sergio Moro had revealed the "promiscuity" of power and corruption — an accomplishment which had "no price."

It is the first time that Bolsonaro has addressed the issue since news site The Intercept published on Sunday leaked documents and messages allegedly showing Moro offered guidance to prosecutors of the sprawling "Car Wash" task force.

The case eventually led to the jailing of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, preventing him from running in October's presidential election.

Moro and prosecutors deny any wrongdoing. But the Brazilian Bar Association has called for the suspension of the minister and others pending an investigation.