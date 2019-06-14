LOS ANGELES (AP) — The creator of TV's "Friends" says there are no plans for a reunion and there won't be any.

Marta Kauffman says she wouldn't want to "mess up a good thing" for fans with a potentially disappointing reunion.

Kauffman and David Crane created and produced "Friends," NBC's hit sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004.

The Emmy-winning series' cast included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry. It remains popular in reruns, and there's periodic speculation about a reunion special.

Aniston recently said she'd consider one, but clarified that nothing's in the works.

Kauffman's current projects include the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie."

Her success came despite the demeaning treatment Kauffman says she encountered as a woman in Hollywood.