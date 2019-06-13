ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Aurora Games will feature the top-ranked women's beach volleyball team on the U.S. tour, led by April Ross and Alix Klineman.

The stars will be on the roster of Team Americas in the inaugural all-women's sports and entertainment festival that involves more than 15 countries and runs Aug. 20-25. The event will be held at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

Beach volleyball Team Americas will compete against Team World — Canada, the Czech Republic and Switzerland on Aug. 25.

The event also features tennis, gymnastics, basketball, figure skating and ice hockey. Athletes include Monica Puig, Lindsay Whalen and Ashley Wagner.

The athlete advisory board includes Monica Seles, Nancy Kerrigan, Chris Evert, Shannon Miller and Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports