PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, June 12, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/06/13 11:33
GP G A PTS
Brad Marchand, BOS 24 9 14 23
Ryan O'Reilly, STL 26 8 15 23
Logan Couture, SJ 20 14 6 20
Jaden Schwartz, STL 26 12 8 20
David Pastrnak, BOS 24 9 10 19
Alex Pietrangelo, STL 26 3 16 19
Torey Krug, BOS 24 2 16 18
Vladimir Tarasenko, STL 26 11 6 17
Patrice Bergeron, BOS 24 9 8 17
Charlie Coyle, BOS 24 9 7 16
David Perron, STL 26 7 9 16
Brent Burns, SJ 20 5 11 16
David Krejci, BOS 24 4 12 16
Erik Karlsson, SJ 19 2 14 16
2 tied with 15 pts.