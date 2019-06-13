PLAYOFFS / Through Wednesday, June 12, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/06/13 11:33
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|24
|9
|14
|23
|Ryan O'Reilly, STL
|26
|8
|15
|23
|Logan Couture, SJ
|20
|14
|6
|20
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|26
|12
|8
|20
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|24
|9
|10
|19
|Alex Pietrangelo, STL
|26
|3
|16
|19
|Torey Krug, BOS
|24
|2
|16
|18
|Vladimir Tarasenko, STL
|26
|11
|6
|17
|Patrice Bergeron, BOS
|24
|9
|8
|17
|Charlie Coyle, BOS
|24
|9
|7
|16
|David Perron, STL
|26
|7
|9
|16
|Brent Burns, SJ
|20
|5
|11
|16
|David Krejci, BOS
|24
|4
|12
|16
|Erik Karlsson, SJ
|19
|2
|14
|16
|2 tied with 15 pts.