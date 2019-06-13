Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Oakland
|000
|101
|040—6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|200—2
|12
|0
B.Anderson, Hendriks (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Taylor; Chirinos, Stanek (7), Kolarek (8), Roe (8), Poche (8), Drake (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Hendriks 3-0. L_Kolarek 2-2. HRs_Oakland, Olson (11), Laureano (9).
___
|Texas
|200
|000
|010—3
|5
|0
|Boston
|101
|010
|001—4
|10
|1
Lynn, B.Martin (7), Chavez (8) and Mathis, Federowicz; Porcello, Workman (7), Barnes (9) and Vazquez. W_Barnes 3-1. L_Chavez 2-2.
___
|Detroit
|100
|100
|010—3
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|010
|000—2
|8
|0
Norris, N.Ramirez (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; Duffy, Diekman (8), Boxberger (9) and Maldonado. W_N.Ramirez 3-0. L_Diekman 0-3. Sv_Greene (20).
___
|Toronto
|000
|062
|000—8
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|110
|040—6
|8
|0
Law, Jackson (2), Romano (7), Luciano (8), Biagini (8), Mayza (8), Hudson (8) and Maile; Hess, M.Castro (5), Phillips (6), Straily (7), Fry (9) and Severino. W_Jackson 1-4. L_Hess 1-9. Sv_Hudson (1). HRs_Toronto, Tellez (10). Baltimore, Mancini (14).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|200
|011
|120—7
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|010—2
|6
|1
DeSclafani, Garrett (6), Lorenzen (8), Duke (9), Hughes (9) and Casali; Plesac, T.Olson (6), Goody (6), Smith (7), Cole (8), Clippard (9) and Plawecki. W_DeSclafani 3-3. L_Plesac 1-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (15), Senzel (5), Casali (3), Votto (6). Cleveland, Santana (14).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|050
|030
|020—10
|12
|0
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|7
|1
Hamels, Ryan (8), Brach (9) and Caratini; Senzatela, McGee (5), Shaw (7), Diehl (8), Estevez (9) and Wolters, Iannetta. W_Hamels 6-2. L_Senzatela 5-5. HRs_Chicago, Baez (17), Schwarber (14).
___
|Arizona
|000
|020
|000—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
M.Kelly, Chafin (8), Holland (9) and C.Kelly; Eflin, Velasquez (9) and Realmuto. W_M.Kelly 7-6. L_Eflin 6-6. Sv_Holland (10).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Miami
|140
|001
|03x—9
|12
|0
Mikolas, Helsley (6), Brebbia (8) and Molina; Yamamoto, N.Anderson (8), Guerrero (9) and Holaday. W_Yamamoto 1-0. L_Mikolas 4-7. HRs_Miami, Cooper (6), Granderson (7).