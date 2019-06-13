  1. Home
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/13 12:06
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 25 .621
Tampa Bay 41 26 .612 ½
Boston 35 34 .507
Toronto 24 43 .358 17½
Baltimore 21 46 .313 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 44 22 .667
Cleveland 34 33 .507 10½
Chicago 32 34 .485 12
Detroit 25 39 .391 18
Kansas City 21 46 .313 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 46 22 .676
Texas 36 31 .537
Oakland 35 34 .507 11½
Los Angeles 33 35 .485 13
Seattle 29 42 .408 18½

___

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 12, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game

Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 9, Boston 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Washington 5

Houston 10, Milwaukee 8

Minnesota 6, Seattle 5

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday's Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 4, Texas 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 6

Seattle 9, Minnesota 6, 10 innings

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kikuchi 3-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-8) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Sampson 5-3) at Boston (Price 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 5-4) vs. Kansas City (Bailey 4-6) at Omaha, Neb., 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.