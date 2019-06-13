  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/06/13 12:15
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 63 254 43 86 .339
Meadows TB 50 193 32 63 .326
Brantley Hou 64 250 32 80 .320
LeMahieu NYY 61 247 43 78 .316
TiAnderson ChW 59 223 33 70 .314
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Fletcher LAA 63 221 32 68 .308
Andrus Tex 57 238 37 73 .307
Reddick Hou 60 223 28 68 .305
Home Runs

Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Pence, Texas, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Voit, New York, 44.

Pitching

Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.