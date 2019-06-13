  1. Home
  2. World

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/13 14:05

J VB C H PROM.

Polanco Min 63 254 43 86 .339

Meadows TB 50 193 32 63 .326

Brantley Hou 65 256 32 81 .316

LeMahieu NYY 61 247 43 78 .316

TiAnderson ChW 59 223 33 70 .314

Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314

Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308

Fletcher LAA 63 221 32 68 .308

Andrus Tex 57 238 37 73 .307

La Stella LAA 63 221 39 67 .303

Jonrones=

Encarnación, Seattle, 21; GSánchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Carreras Producidas=

Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnación, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Pence, Texas, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Mondesí, Kansas City, 44; Voit, New York, 44.

Pitcheo=

Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.