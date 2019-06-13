Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
Polanco Min 63 254 43 86 .339
Meadows TB 50 193 32 63 .326
Brantley Hou 65 256 32 81 .316
LeMahieu NYY 61 247 43 78 .316
TiAnderson ChW 59 223 33 70 .314
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Fletcher LAA 63 221 32 68 .308
Andrus Tex 57 238 37 73 .307
La Stella LAA 63 221 39 67 .303
Jonrones=
Encarnación, Seattle, 21; GSánchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Vogelbach, Seattle, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.
Carreras Producidas=
Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; DoSantana, Seattle, 49; Encarnación, Seattle, 49; Soler, Kansas City, 47; Pence, Texas, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Mondesí, Kansas City, 44; Voit, New York, 44.
Pitcheo=
Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.