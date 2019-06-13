A woman stands in front of the painting 'Rembrandt in a red coat' (c. 1644) by Govaert Flinck during a press preview of the exhibition 'Rembrandt's Ma
A visitor stands besides the painting 'Bust of a young woman smiling (Saskia van Uylenburgh)' (1633) by Rembrandt during a press preview of the exhibi
The painting 'Rembrandt with Saskia as the prodigal son' (c.1635) by Rembrandt is reflected in a showcase during a press preview of the exhibition 'Re
A woman walks through the exhibition rooms during a press preview of the 'Rembrandt's Mark' in Dresden, eastern Germany, Thursday, June 13, 2019. The
Journalists stand in one of the exhibition rooms during a press preview of the exhibition 'Rembrandt's Mark' in Dresden, eastern Germany, Thursday, Ju
DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Around 100 works spanning Rembrandt's career are going on show in the German city of Dresden in an exhibition marking the 350th anniversary of the Dutch artist's death.
The exhibition at the Kupferstich-Kabinett museum in Dresden opens to the public on Friday and runs through Sept. 15. As well as works by Rembrandt van Rijn himself, it features another 50 etchings and drawings by contemporaries and later artists who were inspired by him.
The show, titled "Rembrandt's Mark," draws on the extensive Rembrandt collection of the Kupferstich-Kabinett along with loans from elsewhere.