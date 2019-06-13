|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|26
|.612
|½
|Boston
|35
|34
|.507
|7½
|Toronto
|24
|43
|.358
|17½
|Baltimore
|21
|46
|.313
|20½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|44
|22
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|34
|33
|.507
|10½
|Chicago
|32
|34
|.485
|12
|Detroit
|25
|39
|.391
|18
|Kansas City
|21
|46
|.313
|23½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|23
|.667
|—
|Texas
|36
|31
|.537
|9
|Oakland
|35
|34
|.507
|11
|Los Angeles
|33
|35
|.485
|12½
|Seattle
|29
|42
|.408
|18
___
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 12, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 4, 2nd game
Cleveland 2, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 9, Boston 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Washington 5
Houston 10, Milwaukee 8
Minnesota 6, Seattle 5
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Wednesday's Games
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 2
Boston 4, Texas 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 6
Milwaukee 6, Houston 3, 14 innings
Seattle 9, Minnesota 6, 10 innings
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
|Thursday's Games
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-8) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-6) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Sampson 5-3) at Boston (Price 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 5-4) vs. Kansas City (Bailey 4-6) at Omaha, Neb., 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-5), 8:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Boston (Rodriguez 6-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 6-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 2-1) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Smyly 1-5) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-8) at Minnesota (Gibson 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-7) at Houston (Cole 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-6) at Oakland (Bassitt 3-2), 9:37 p.m.