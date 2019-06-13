LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Day 15 at the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

Fast bowler Mark Wood is a doubtful starter for England's Cricket World Cup game against West Indies on Friday because an injured left ankle.

England captain Eoin Morgan said a decision would wait until the morning of the match.

"It's nothing too serious, he just pulled up a little bit sore from the game in Cardiff (against Bangladesh on Saturday). He's the only concern at the moment," Morgan said. "Mark is going to have a fitness test in the morning.

"We haven't bowled pretty much for two days, or he hasn't bowled, so he will have to see how he bowls and if it is still sore, we probably won't take a risk."

Wood, who reportedly has narrowly shaded teammate Jofra Archer for the fast delivery of the tournament so far at almost 96 mph (154 kph), has had surgery on the ankle in the past.

Morgan otherwise reported no significant injury concerns for the top-ranked England team, saying Jos Buttler was fully fit and allrounder Moeen Ali was available for selection after leaving camp to spend time with his family after the birth of his daughter this week.

"Yes, great news obviously. Mo's wife gave birth to a baby girl, all healthy and well so it's great to see him back," Morgan said.

If there isn't any further rain in Nottingham, there will be a pitch inspection at 11:30 a.m.

The pitch inspection has been delayed after a shower. The square is covered and the outfield has been given another soaking.

The toss for the India-New Zealand match in Nottingham has been delayed because of a damp pitch.

There will be a pitch inspection at 10:30 a.m.

The last two unbeaten teams in the Cricket World Cup meet when India plays New Zealand at Nottingham on Thursday.

New Zealand is 3-0 and India 2-0 to start the tournament.

Two-time World Cup champion India has won six of the last seven one-day internationals against New Zealand, including the most recent in February.

But in World Cup history, New Zealand leads India 4-3, including their only previous encounter at Nottingham in 1999.

India captain Virat Kohli needs 57 runs to become the ninth player to score 11,000 ODI runs.

Opener Rohit Sharma's last four ODI innings are 95, 56, 122 not out, and 57, his longest run of 50-plus scores in ODIs. If he scores another, he will be the fourth player from India to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Kohli (twice), and Ajinkya Rahane.

Opener Martin Guptill needs 93 more runs to become the second New Zealand player after Stephen Fleming (1,075) to score 1,000 World Cup runs.

The forecast is for showers to 5 p.m.

