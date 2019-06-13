  1. Home
The Latest: Boris Johnson leads UK Conservative leader race

By  Associated Press
2019/06/13 20:12
British Conservative Party lawmaker Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Boris Johnson, who ran London as mayor for eight

Britain's Environment Secretary Michael Gove launches his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party in London, Monday June 10, 2019. British Prim

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt launches his leadership campaign for the Conservative Party in London, Monday June 10, 2019. British Prime Min

Conservative leadership contender and Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid delivers a speech to launch his campaign to become the next Conservative pr

Conservative leadership hopeful Esther McVey gestures as she arrives for a Bruges Group meeting to discuss Brexit in London, Monday, June 10, 2019. B

Britain's Conservative MP Rory Stewart launches his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister at the Underbe

Mark Harper launches his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party during a media conference at the Institute for Mechanical En

Matt Hancock Secretary of State for Health and Social Care gestures as he arrives at 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in London, Tuesday,

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab launches his campaign to become leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and Prime Minister, in London, Mond

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the race among British Conservatives to replace Prime Minister Theresa May (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Boris Johnson has secured the most support in the first round of votes in Britain's Conservative Party leadership race, while three other candidates have been eliminated.

Johnson, a former foreign secretary and leading Brexit campaigner, got 114 votes in the secret ballot among more than 300 Conservative lawmakers. Three failed to meet the threshold of 17 votes needed to stay in the race.

Seven contenders remain in the contest to succeed Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.

Further elimination votes will be held next week, with the final two contenders put to a vote of 160,000 Conservative Party members across the country. The result is expected in late July.

___

10:20 a.m.

Britain's Conservative Party is holding the first round of knockout voting in the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

The 313 Conservative lawmakers will vote Thursday by secret ballot. There are currently 10 contenders to be the next party leader, who will also become prime minister.

The candidate with the fewest votes — and any who don't get at least 17 — will drop out. Further rounds of votes will be held next week until just two candidates remain. The winner will then be decided by a vote of all 160,000 Conservative Party members across the country.

Boris Johnson, a former foreign secretary, is the front-runner, with declared support from about 80 colleagues. Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt are among those aiming to catch him.