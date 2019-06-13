  1. Home
  2. World

Captain of cruise ship in Hungary crash released on bail

By  Associated Press
2019/06/13 18:54
A crane places the wreckage of the sightseeing boat on a transporting barge at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hung

A crane places the wreckage of the sightseeing boat on a transporting barge at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hung

A crane places the wreckage of the sightseeing boat on a transporting barge at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hung

A crane places the wreckage of the sightseeing boat on a transporting barge at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest, Hung

People stand next to the wreckage of the sightseeing boat on a transporting barge at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest

People stand next to the wreckage of the sightseeing boat on a transporting barge at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in Budapest

A crane lifts the sightseeing boat out of the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Eight people are still missing from the May 2

A crane lifts the sightseeing boat out of the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Eight people are still missing from the May 2

Rescue team members salute next to a recently found victim during the recovery operation at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in B

Rescue team members salute next to a recently found victim during the recovery operation at Margaret Bridge, the scene of the fatal boat accident in B

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Budapest court says that the Ukrainian cruise ship captain suspected of responsibility in a deadly collision with a sightseeing boat on the Danube River has been released on bail.

The Capital City Court said Thursday that the captain, identified earlier only as Yuriy C., isn't allowed to leave Budapest, must wear an electronic tracking device and meet with investigators twice a week.

The captain's Viking Sigyn collided with the Hableany (Mermaid) on May 29. The Hableany was raised out of the Danube on Tuesday and taken away on a barge for inspection by police investigating the crash.

Police, meanwhile, said the body of another South Korean tourist had been recovered in the Danube River, raising the death toll to 25. Three South Koreans remain missing and seven were rescued.