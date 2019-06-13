TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A project to improve 27 km of the waterfront area in Hsinchu City is now underway, the City Marketing Department said on June 10.

The project is funded by an appropriation of NT$70 million (about US$2.2 million) from the Central Government, the department said, adding that the project will involve the installation of 159 signposts and 212 street lights along the waterfront, enabling people to not only reach various attractions easily but also enjoy biking at night, the department said.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) said the project will focus on providing directions and connecting the downtown area with the left bank of the Touqian River (頭前溪) and the 17 km beachfront recreation area. He added that after the project is completed at the end of this year, traveling along the 27 km waterfront that provides easy access to the river, Hsinchu Fishing Port, formerly known as "Nanliao Fishing Port," and the sea will be easier and more pleasant.

He said the Touqian River is the mother river of the city, but in the past the riverbank was overgrown and disconnected, causing people to easily lose directions. He added that after he took over as Hsinchu mayor, he has carried out projects to turn the riverbank around by creating green areas and spaces for sports.

(City Marketing Department of Hsinchu City Government photo)

(City Marketing Department of Hsinchu City Government photo)