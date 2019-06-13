  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Independence groups do not exclude protests against President if needed

President Tsai needs to take concrete measures on key issues: Taiwan Society

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/13 19:41
Archive photo of Taiwan Independence groups with ex-Premier William Lai (front, center)

Archive photo of Taiwan Independence groups with ex-Premier William Lai (front, center) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Independence groups said Thursday (June 13) they respected the outcome of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential primaries, but would not exclude taking to the streets in protest if President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) did not change her ways.

In the June 10-12 opinion polls, Tsai defeated her only challenger, ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德) by 35.68 percent to 27.48 percent, the DPP announced Thursday noon.

The Taiwan Society said it accepted the result but would keep a close eye on the president’s policies, and if she did not affect any real changes, they would still criticize her and if needed, even organize protests, the Liberty Times reported.

The group named judicial reform, transitional justice, Taiwan’s real name and constitutional change as key issues.

Action was needed on the president’s part before her call for solidarity in the run-up to the January 2020 elections could be heeded, the Taiwan Society said.
Taiwan Society
2020 presidential election
DPP
primaries
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan president rebukes Hong Kong police for attacking protesters
Taiwan president rebukes Hong Kong police for attacking protesters
2019/06/12 22:17
Taiwan to continue working with US in security and economic affairs: President Tsai
Taiwan to continue working with US in security and economic affairs: President Tsai
2019/06/12 14:37
Taiwan's DPP presidential poll result to be known Thursday
Taiwan's DPP presidential poll result to be known Thursday
2019/06/12 10:44
Taiwan ex-President wonders about what will happen if incumbent loses primaries
Taiwan ex-President wonders about what will happen if incumbent loses primaries
2019/06/11 19:20
Taiwan’s KMT decides to bar cellphone users from its presidential primaries
Taiwan’s KMT decides to bar cellphone users from its presidential primaries
2019/06/11 16:05