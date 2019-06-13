TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan Independence groups said Thursday (June 13) they respected the outcome of the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) presidential primaries, but would not exclude taking to the streets in protest if President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) did not change her ways.

In the June 10-12 opinion polls, Tsai defeated her only challenger, ex-Premier William Lai (賴清德) by 35.68 percent to 27.48 percent, the DPP announced Thursday noon.

The Taiwan Society said it accepted the result but would keep a close eye on the president’s policies, and if she did not affect any real changes, they would still criticize her and if needed, even organize protests, the Liberty Times reported.

The group named judicial reform, transitional justice, Taiwan’s real name and constitutional change as key issues.

Action was needed on the president’s part before her call for solidarity in the run-up to the January 2020 elections could be heeded, the Taiwan Society said.

