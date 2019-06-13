Huawei cancels laptop launch due to US ban

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Chinese tech behemoth Huawei is beginning to feel the pinch by Washington’s move to ban American firms from doing business with it as it announced cancellation of the launch of a new laptop.

CNBC reported that Richard Yu, Huawei’s consumer division CEO, confirmed the company’s decision to infinitely postpone the roll-out of a new addition of its high-end laptop series MateBook. The Trump administration placed Huawei on an Entity List in May that restricts its access to U.S. technology.

Yu acknowledged that the supply of the top-of-the-range laptop that runs on Microsoft’s Windows operating system and Intel chips, has been disrupted as a result of the ban. The product could never be released as long as it remains on the blacklist, Yu said.

In a bid to minimize the impact of the U.S. measure, Huawei has been reportedly stashing components and developing its own operating system, the launch of which can be expected as early as this year in China, reported CNBC.

Consumer electronics including smartphones, laptops, and wearables have increasingly accounted for a larger share of the business of Huawei, which traditionally focused on networking equipment. Ramifications of the ban are yet to play out in Huawei’s smartphone business, according to the company.