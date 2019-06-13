  1. Home
Taipei mayor stands by description of Taiwan and China as ‘one family’

Mayor Ko received praise from China's Taiwan Affairs Office

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/13 17:52
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (front right) facing questions at the City Council Thursday June 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) stood by his description of Taiwan and China as “one family” Thursday (June 13), despite the police repression targeting anti-extradition bill protesters in Hong Kong.

More than 70 people were injured after police cleared areas outside the Legislative Council in the territory from protesters who fear the new law will allow political opponents of the Chinese communists to be extradited to China.

Facing questions at the Taipei City Council Thursday, Ko said he still stood by his previous description. “I feel this is a very peaceful attitude, I feel it’s good, I should insist on it,” the Liberty Times quoted him as saying.

Ko added he felt “embarrassed” about praise he received from the Chinese government’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) at a news conference Wednesday (June 12) morning.

TAO spokesman An Fengshan (安峰山) lauded the outspoken mayor for saying that ties between Taiwan and China were not foreign nor international relations but “special cross-strait relations.”

Ko explained at the city council that his term “one family” was not political but merely expressed a basic attitude in favor of the peaceful development of relations, according to the Liberty Times report.

The mayor, who is expected to announce a run for president later this year, has been compared to an ostrich burying its head in the sand for his attitude toward China.
