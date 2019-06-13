The top prize in Taiwan's Power Lottery is estimated to reach NT$550 million (US$17.48 million) Thursday -- the largest lottery prize so far this year, as there have been no jackpot winners for the last 29 draws, according to Taiwan Lottery.



Since the company listed in January 2008, Taiwan Lottery said, more than half of the jackpot winners were announced before the top prize reached NT$600 million, adding that the statistic shows there is likely to be one jackpot winner every 18 draws.



The top prize in the Grand Lottery game, on the other hand, is estimated to reach NT$190 million Friday, as there have been no jackpot winners in the last five draws, the company said.



In addition, to boost Dragon Boat Festival buying, the company added an additional 100 lottery draws of NT$1 million for the Grand Lottery game from May 28 to June 21, for which there have been 71 winners, Taiwan Lottery said.



The company also provided another incentive to lottery players, increasing the prize winnings for its Bingo Bingo game for 16 consecutive days from May 31 to June 15.