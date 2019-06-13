  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan cautions citizens to avoid Hong Kong protests

MAC says clashes could erupt again

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/13 17:04
Outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong Thursday, June 13

Outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong Thursday, June 13 (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday (June 13) cautioned Taiwanese citizens against visiting the sites of massive protests in Hong Kong against the China extradition bill following the violent police action against the protesters.

The territory’s Legislative Council scrapped its June 12-13 sessions to discuss the second reading of the bill following huge protests.

In a news release Thursday, the MAC asked people planning to visit Hong Kong in the near future to take care of their personal safety and to stay away from the sites of recent clashes.

Taiwanese visitors, business people and residents of Hong Kong who were in need of emergency assistance could call the hotline 852-61439012 to reach the Taipei economic and cultural office in the territory, the MAC said.

The news release pointed out that more than 70 people had been injured when riot police took action against protesters on Wednesday, with new protests possible at any time.

The MAC told Taiwanese in Hong Kong to stay informed of new developments and to keep an eye out for information about public transportation, as subway traffic had also been affected in some areas.
Hong Kong
extradition bill
Hong Kong extradition bill
MAC
Legco

RELATED ARTICLES

US House Speaker condemns Hong Kong extradition bill
US House Speaker condemns Hong Kong extradition bill
2019/06/13 00:45
Taiwan president rebukes Hong Kong police for attacking protesters
Taiwan president rebukes Hong Kong police for attacking protesters
2019/06/12 22:17
Hong Kong protester shot in eye by rubber bullet as police fire into crowds
Hong Kong protester shot in eye by rubber bullet as police fire into crowds
2019/06/12 18:21
Photo of the Day: 'Water Tankman'
Photo of the Day: 'Water Tankman'
2019/06/12 15:10
PLA troops in Hong Kong awaiting orders from Xi: Boxun
PLA troops in Hong Kong awaiting orders from Xi: Boxun
2019/06/12 12:21