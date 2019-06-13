  1. Home
Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges Hong Kongers to fight for freedom, and protect their city

MOFA’s Deputy Spokesperson Ou Jiang-an emphasized Taiwan's support for the people of Hong Kong

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/13 15:51

(By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has declared its support for the people of Hong Kong as they fight to stop the subversion of their free and open civil society in the face of the China extradition bill, being pushed by the city’s top government official.

On Thursday (June 13), MOFA’s Deputy Spokesperson Ou Jiang-an (歐江安) said in a press conference that the ministry is paying very close attention to developments in Hong Kong.

Ou urged everyone to protect Hong Kong, calling on people from all walks of life to fight for freedom, democracy, the rule of law and human rights.

Ou also emphasized the message from Foreign Minister Joseph Wu shared on Twitter on June 12. Wu stated that the people of Hong Kong are not alone, and that Taiwan supports them in their fight to preserve what remains of the city’s autonomy.
Hong Kong
extradition bill
MOFA

