TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At a meeting at the Executive Yuan on Thursday (June 13) attended by Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), Taiwan’s Premier, Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), chided Han over remarks which denigrated the sovereignty of Taiwan.

In Han’s initial remarks discussing China’s “One Country, Two Systems” framework in Macao, and Hong Kong, the Mayor of Kaohsiung said that “Presently, in the Republic of China region, we are unable to accept such an arrangement.”

Premier Su, incensed by Han’s reference to the country as a “region” rebuked Han’s comment, and declared that the “Republic of China” (the legal name of Taiwan’s government) should never be referred to as a “region.”

Han’s statement in which he referred to the country using the term “region” is a not-so-subtle indication that Han Kuo-yu is in agreement with the perspective of Beijing, and that he believes Taiwan is not a sovereign country. His use of the word “presently” in his initial statement is also a worrying sign about where Han’s loyalties lie and his view on Beijing’s “One Country, Two Systems” scheme for Taiwan.

Mayor Han later claimed that he was referring to the broader region comprising Taiwan, and outlying islands Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.

He said the phrase “Republic of China region” was a slip of the tongue.

Although the mayor of Kaohsiung has claimed in the past that he rejects “One Country, Two Systems” for Taiwan, many question Han’s sincerity and his true aspirations as a presidential candidate for the January 2020 election.

As made clear by the current situation in Hong Kong, the “One Country, Two systems” has been revealed as total failure, and a lie perpetrated by Beijing.

Earlier this week, when asked about the massive protests occurring in Hong Kong over the China extradition bill, Mayor Han claimed ignorance stating that he “didn’t know about any parade, and wasn’t familiar” with the situation.

Han was visiting the Executive Yuan on Thursday in his capacity as Mayor to inquire with the central government over issues relating to healthcare and infrastructure in Kaohsiung, reports Liberty Times.