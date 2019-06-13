TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has officially won the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary for the 2020 presidential race, defeating her rival former premier William Lai (賴清德) by 8.2 percentage points, reported Formosa Television (民視).

In response to her victory, Tsai said "thank you" to her supporters for backing her, according to Formosa Television. The results of the poll show that Tsai won 35.6 percent of the vote, while Lai received 27.4 percent.

The telephone poll, which weighed landlines and mobile phones equally, was launched on Monday evening (June 10) and was completed at 10 p.m. on Wednesday (June 12). A total of 15,000 valid responses were collected and were tabulated at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

Representatives of both the Tsai and Lai camps were present when the results were calculated.