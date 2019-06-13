US Open at a glance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Facts and figures for the 119th U.S. Open golf championship, which starts Thursday:

Site: Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The course: Designed by two amateur players, Jack Neville and Douglas Grant, Pebble Beach opened in 1919. Jack Nicklaus redesigned the par-3 fifth hole along Stillwater Cove for the 2000 U.S. Open. It was bought 20 years ago by a group that included Arnold Palmer, Clint Eastwood, Peter Ueberroth and Dick Ferris.

Length: 7,075 yards.

Par: 71 (35-36).

Cut: Top 60 players and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 156 players (140 pros, 16 amateurs).

Purse: $12.5 million. Winner's share: $2.25 million.

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka.

U.S. Open champions at Pebble Beach: Jack Nicklaus (1972), Tom Watson (1982), Tom Kite (1992), Tiger Woods (2000), Graeme McDowell (2010).

Three in a row: Koepka will try to join Willie Anderson (1903-05) as the only players to win the U.S. Open three straight years.

Grand Slam, Part III: Phil Mickelson is the third player this year to try for the career Grand Slam, following Rory McIlroy at the Masters and Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship. This is Mickelson's fifth U.S. Open with a Grand Slam at stake.

Noteworthy: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Ben Hogan are the only players to win a PGA Tour event and a major on the same course in the same year.

Quoteworthy: "We feel good about our plan. We feel good about what you see on the golf course and what we're going to present to the players as a tough but true test." — John Bodenhamer of the USGA.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (FS1), 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (FOX); Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (FOX).