France-Norway Sums

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/13 06:31
Nice, France
Norway 0 1—1
France 0 2—2

First half_None.

Second half_1, France, Valerie Gauvin, 46th minute; 2, Norway, Wendie Renard (OG), 54th; 3, France, Eugenie Le Sommer, 72nd.

Shots_France 16, Norway 5.

Shots On Goal_France 5, Norway 1.

Yellow Cards_France, Eugenie Le Sommer, 56th. Norway, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, 71st.

Offsides_France 2, Norway 1.

Fouls Committed_France 7, Norway 8.

Corner Kicks_France 9, Norway 5.

Referee_Bibiana Steinhaus, Germany. Assistant Referees_Katrin Rafalski, Germany; Chrysoula Kourompylia, Greece; Felix Zwayer, Germany.

A_34,872.

Lineups

France: Sarah Bouhaddi; Amel Majri, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent; Elise Bussaglia, Amandine Henry, Gaetane Thiney (Charlotte Bilbault, 82nd); Kadidiatou Diani, Valerie Gauvin (Delphine Cascarino, 85th), Eugenie Le Sommer.

Norway: Ingrid Hjelmseth; Kristine Minde, Maren Mjelde, Maria Thorisdottir, Ingrid Moe Wold (Synne Skinnes Hansen, 86th); Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Guro Reiten, Vilde Boe Risa (Frida Maanum, 90th), Karina Saevik (Lisa-Marie Utland, 76th); Caroline Graham Hansen, Isabell Herlovsen.