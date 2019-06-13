France-Norway Sums

|Norway
|0
|1—1
|France
|0
|2—2
First half_None.
Second half_1, France, Valerie Gauvin, 46th minute; 2, Norway, Wendie Renard, 54th; 3, France, Eugenie Le Sommer, 72nd.
Shots_France 16, Norway 5.
Shots On Goal_France 5, Norway 1.
Yellow Cards_France, Eugenie Le Sommer, 56th. Norway, Ingrid Syrstad Engen, 71st.
Offsides_France 2, Norway 1.
Fouls Committed_France 7, Norway 7.
Corner Kicks_France 9, Norway 5.
Referee_Bibiana Steinhaus, Germany. Assistant Referees_Katrin Rafalski, Germany; Chrysoula Kourompylia, Greece; Felix Zwayer, Germany.
A_34,872.
|Lineups
France: Sarah Bouhaddi; Amel Majri, Griedge Mbock Bathy, Wendie Renard, Marion Torrent; Elise Bussaglia, Amandine Henry, Gaetane Thiney (Charlotte Bilbault, 82nd); Kadidiatou Diani, Valerie Gauvin (Delphine Cascarino, 85th), Eugenie Le Sommer.
Norway: Ingrid Hjelmseth; Kristine Minde, Maren Mjelde, Maria Thorisdottir, Ingrid Moe Wold (Synne Skinnes Hansen, 86th); Ingrid Syrstad Engen, Guro Reiten, Vilde Boe Risa (Frida Maanum, 90th), Karina Saevik (Lisa-Marie Utland, 76th); Caroline Graham Hansen, Isabell Herlovsen.