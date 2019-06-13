  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/13 09:12
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 6 1 .857
Washington 4 2 .667
Chicago 3 2 .600 2
Indiana 3 3 .500
New York 2 4 .333
Atlanta 1 4 .200 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 3 2 .600
Minnesota 4 3 .571
Seattle 4 3 .571
Las Vegas 2 3 .400 1
Phoenix 2 3 .400 1
Dallas 0 4 .000

___

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 84, Indiana 82

Connecticut 83, Washington 75

Chicago 82, Phoenix 75

Wednesday's Games

New York 75, Minnesota 69

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<