BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/06/13 05:43
Spanish Football Standings
La Liga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 38 26 9 3 90 36 87
Atletico 38 22 10 6 55 29 76
Madrid 38 21 5 12 63 46 68
Valencia 38 15 16 7 51 35 61
Getafe 38 15 14 9 48 35 59
Sevilla 38 17 8 13 62 47 59
Espanyol 38 14 11 13 48 50 53
Athletic Bilbao 38 13 14 11 41 45 53
Sociedad 38 13 11 14 45 46 50
Betis 38 14 8 16 44 52 50
Alaves 38 13 11 14 39 50 50
Eibar 38 11 14 13 46 50 47
Leganes 38 11 12 15 37 43 45
Villarreal 38 10 14 14 49 52 44
Levante 38 11 11 16 59 66 44
Valladolid 38 10 11 17 32 51 41
Celta Vigo 38 10 11 17 53 62 41
Girona 38 9 10 19 37 53 37
Huesca 38 7 12 19 43 65 33
Rayo Vallecano 38 8 8 22 41 70 32
La Liga Segunda
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Osasuna 42 26 9 7 59 35 87
Granada 42 22 13 7 52 28 79
Malaga 42 21 11 10 51 31 74
Albacete 42 19 14 9 54 38 71
Mallorca 42 19 12 11 53 37 69
Deportivo 42 17 17 8 50 32 68
Cadiz 42 16 16 10 53 36 64
Oviedo 42 17 12 13 48 48 63
Gijon 42 16 13 13 43 38 61
Almeria 42 15 15 12 51 39 60
Elche 42 13 16 13 49 52 55
Las Palmas 42 12 18 12 48 50 54
Extremadura 42 14 11 17 43 47 53
Alcorcon 42 14 10 18 36 42 52
Zaragoza 42 13 12 17 49 51 51
Tenerife 42 11 17 14 40 50 50
Numancia 42 11 16 15 44 50 49
Lugo 42 10 17 15 43 51 47
Rayo Majadahonda 42 12 9 21 46 61 45
Gimnastic de Tarragona 42 9 9 24 30 63 36
Cordoba 42 7 13 22 48 79 34
Reus 42 5 6 31 16 48 0