TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to news that Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets at protesters on Wednesday (June 12), Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen posted a tweet condemning the act and supporting the demonstrators.

After news broke yesterday that 72 people were injured as violence broke out during protests in Hong Kong and police began firing rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, and tear gas on Wednesday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen took to Twitter to condemn the police tactics and express solidarity with the demonstrators. In the Tweet, which was uploaded at 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening (June 12), Tsai says that she is "saddened" to hear that Hong Kong police had resorted to using rubber bullets.

She then tried to encourage the protestors who may feel their "demands for freedom seem to fall on deaf ears" that "like-minded friends in Taiwan" and throughout the world are standing with them. The post included a photo which read "Taiwan stands with all freedom-loving people in Hong Kong."

In the 12 hours since the tweet was posted, it has gained 13,000 likes.

On a Facebook post yesterday, Tsai also said that she was shocked the Hong Kong government fired rubber bullets on peaceful protesters. "Ironically, the Chinese government dared to claim the ‘one country, two systems’ framework in Hong Kong has been a huge success recognized by the world on the same day of the protests,” Tsai noted.

Tsai said the hopelessness of Hong Kong’s people is in sharp contrast to the freedom and democracy enjoyed by Taiwan. It also proves the “one country, two systems” framework has never really worked.