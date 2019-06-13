ST. JOHN'S, Antigua and Barbuda (AP) — The West Indies and India will begin the inaugural world test cricket championship with two tests in August.
They are scheduled to meet in Antigua from Aug. 22-26 and Jamaica from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.
The world test championship will be played over two years, with the aim of giving more context to cricket's longest format.
The tests will be preceded by three Twenty20s, two of which will be in Lauderhill, Florida, and three one-day internationals, one of which will be in Guyana, where the teams have not met in an ODI in three decades.
India tour of West Indies:
Aug. 3_1st Twenty20, Lauderhill, U.S.
Aug. 4_2nd Twenty 20, Lauderhill, U.S.
Aug. 6_3rd Twenty20, Guyana
Aug. 8_1st ODI, Guyana
Aug. 11_2nd ODI, Trinidad
Aug. 14_3rd ODI, Trinidad
Aug. 22-26_1st test, Antigua
Aug. 30-Sept. 3_2nd test, Jamaica
___
