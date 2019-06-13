  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/13 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 101.50 Up 2.00
Jul 97.15 99.20 96.75 99.05 Up 2.05
Sep 105.25 Up 2.00
Sep 99.60 101.65 99.30 101.50 Up 2.00
Dec 103.50 105.35 103.05 105.25 Up 2.00
Mar 106.95 108.90 106.65 108.80 Up 1.90
May 109.05 111.00 108.85 110.90 Up 1.85
Jul 111.30 112.75 111.05 112.70 Up 1.85
Sep 113.05 114.40 112.85 114.40 Up 1.80
Dec 115.85 117.10 115.65 117.10 Up 1.75
Mar 118.65 119.80 118.50 119.80 Up 1.75
May 121.55 Up 1.75
Jul 123.10 Up 1.75
Sep 124.40 Up 1.75
Dec 126.50 Up 1.75
Mar 128.55 Up 1.75
May 129.95 Up 1.75