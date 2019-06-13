New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|101.50
|Up
|2.00
|Jul
|97.15
|99.20
|96.75
|99.05
|Up
|2.05
|Sep
|105.25
|Up
|2.00
|Sep
|99.60
|101.65
|99.30
|101.50
|Up
|2.00
|Dec
|103.50
|105.35
|103.05
|105.25
|Up
|2.00
|Mar
|106.95
|108.90
|106.65
|108.80
|Up
|1.90
|May
|109.05
|111.00
|108.85
|110.90
|Up
|1.85
|Jul
|111.30
|112.75
|111.05
|112.70
|Up
|1.85
|Sep
|113.05
|114.40
|112.85
|114.40
|Up
|1.80
|Dec
|115.85
|117.10
|115.65
|117.10
|Up
|1.75
|Mar
|118.65
|119.80
|118.50
|119.80
|Up
|1.75
|May
|121.55
|Up
|1.75
|Jul
|123.10
|Up
|1.75
|Sep
|124.40
|Up
|1.75
|Dec
|126.50
|Up
|1.75
|Mar
|128.55
|Up
|1.75
|May
|129.95
|Up
|1.75