BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/06/13 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Jul 2541 Up 37
Jul 2562 2583 2559 2568 Up 29
Sep 2556 Up 35
Sep 2527 2552 2525 2541 Up 37
Dec 2543 2566 2541 2556 Up 35
Mar 2538 2561 2538 2550 Up 33
May 2543 2563 2543 2552 Up 29
Jul 2557 2566 2555 2558 Up 29
Sep 2568 2575 2563 2567 Up 29
Dec 2577 2582 2570 2574 Up 29
Mar 2582 2585 2578 2578 Up 28
May 2576 Up 28