TAUNTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday after the Cricket World Cup group game between Australia and Pakistan at the County Ground in Taunton:

AUSTRALIA

Aaron Finch c Hafeez b Amir 82

David Warner c Imam b Afridi 107

Steve Smith c Asif Ali b Hafeez 10

Glenn Maxwell b Afridi 20

Shaun Marsh c Malik b Amir 23

Usman Khawaja c Riaz b Amir 18

Alex Carey b Amir 20

Nathan Coulter-Nile c Ahmed b Riaz 2

Pat Cummins c Sarfaraz b Hasan Ali 2

Mitch Starc c Malik b Amir 3

Kane Richardson not out 1

Extras: (10lb, 6w, 3nb) 19

TOTAL: (all out) 307

Overs: 49.

Fall of wickets: 1-146, 2-189, 3-223, 4-242, 5-277, 6-288, 7-299, 8-302, 9-304, 10-307.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 10-2-30-5 (1w), Shaheen Afridi 10-0-70-2 (1w,1nb), Hasan Ali 10-0-67-1 (3w 1nb), Wahab Riaz 8-0-44-1 (1w), Mohammad Hafeez 7-0-60-1, Shaoib Malik 4-0-26-0 (1nb).

PAKISTAN

Imam-ul-Haq c Carey b Cummins 53

Fakhar Zaman c Richardson b Cummins 0

Babar Azam c Richardson b Coulter-Nile 30

Mohammad Hafeez c Starc b Finch 46

Sarfaraz Ahmed run out (Maxwell) 40

Shoaib Malik c Carey b Cummins 0

Asif Ali c Carey b Richardson 5

Hasan Ali c Khawaja b Richardson 32

Wahab Riaz c Carey b Starc 45

Mohammad Amir b Starc 0

Shaheen Afridi not out 1

Extras: (4lb, 9w, 1nb) 14

TOTAL: (all out) 266

Overs: 45.4

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-56, 3-136, 4-146, 5-147, 6-160, 7-200, 8-264, 9-265, 10-266.

Bowling: Pat Cummins 10-0-33-3 (1nb), Mitch Starc 9-1-43-2 (2w), Kane Richardson 8.4-0-62-2 (2w), Nathan Coulter-Nile 9-0-53-1 (2w), Glenn Maxwell 7-0-58-0 (1w), Aaron Finch 2-0-13-1 (1w).

Toss: Pakistan.

Result: Australia wins by 41 runs.

Umpires: Nigel Llong, England, Ruchira Palliyaguru, Sri Lanka

Third umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.