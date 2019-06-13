NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Navy's top admiral says an investigation into allegations of mismanagement at the U.S. Naval War College is continuing and he's confident the college will be stronger in the end.

Adm. John Richardson, the chief of naval operations, tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that the college in Newport will continue to be a strong, vibrant institution.

The AP reported last week that the college president, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley, was under investigation for allegedly spending excessively, abusing his hiring authority and otherwise behaving inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

Harley was removed from his post Monday.

Richardson says he felt there was "enough actionable information" to reassign Harley. He called the AP report "responsible and balanced."

Richardson was at the college to speak to students about leadership.