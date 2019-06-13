  1. Home
US House Speaker condemns Hong Kong extradition bill

Nancy Pelosi says if the bill passes, the US will have to reassess whether HK is ‘sufficiently autonomous’ under ‘one country, two systems’ framework

By Judy Lo, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/13 00:45
Nancy Pelosi (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement that “America stands with the people of Hong Kong” against a dangerous extradition law on Tuesday (June 11).

Crowds of Hong Kong citizens gathered outside the Legislative Council on Tuesday (June 11) and Wednesday to protest against an amended extradition bill and the scheduled second reading on Wednesday was postponed as a result.

In her statement Pelosi condemned the proposed bill and said it “chillingly showcases Beijing’s brazen willingness to trample over the law to silence dissent and stifle the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong.”

“This legislation would legitimize and legalize the kidnapping of businessmen, booksellers and anyone that China disagrees with, and imperils the safety of the 85,000 Americans living in Hong Kong,” said Pelosi.

She also feared the extradition bill would imperil “the strong U.S.-Hong Kong relationship that has flourished for two decades.”

“If it passes, the Congress has no choice but to reassess whether Hong Kong is ‘sufficiently autonomous’ under the ‘one country, two systems’ framework.”

Pelosi also mentioned the introduction of “a new bipartisan Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act,” which would establish punitive measures against government officials in Hong Kong or mainland China for suppressing basic freedoms in Hong Kong.
