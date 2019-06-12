Body of Taiwan teen found in German river

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The body of a Taiwanese teenage boy who went missing in Germany last week has been found, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday (June 12).

The 18-year-old exchange student, surnamed Tsai, studied at Nordrhein-Westfalen, in Germany. Last week, he went camping with friends on the banks of River Weser in Minden, reported Central News Agency Wednesday.

After going for a swim in the river, Tsai went missing on Friday (June 7). The local police and fire departments formed a search team of 70 people to look for the teen. On the early morning of June 11, a local walker found his body at a location about 5 kilometers from where he was last seen.

His parents flew to Germany and identified his body, which will be autopsied to confirm the cause of death.

Taiwan’s representative to Germany, Jhy-wey Shieh (謝志偉), visited Tsai’s family in Minden on Monday (June 10) to offer condolences. Members of the German branches of Buddhist organizations, Fo Guang Shan (佛光山) and Tzu Chi (慈濟), also visited the deceased’s family to offer support.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the German Institute Taipei confirmed the news and conveyed its condolences to Tsai’s family and friends for their loss.