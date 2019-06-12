BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Chicago
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Las Vegas
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Phoenix
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle 84, Indiana 82
Connecticut 83, Washington 75
Chicago 82, Phoenix 75
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.<