TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said she was shocked the Hong Kong government fired rubber bullets on peaceful protesters, in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 12).

As conflict escalated, police outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong began firing pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets into the crowds of protesters.

Police fire tear gas at protesters (AP photo)

Most protesters only have masks, towels and water to protect themselves from tear gas (AP photo)

A protester tackled by police (AP photo)

“Ironically, the Chinese government dared to claim the ‘one country, two systems’ framework in Hong Kong has been a huge success recognized by the world on the same day of the protests,” Tsai noted.

Tsai said the hopelessness of Hong Kong’s people is in sharp contrast to the freedom and democracy enjoyed by Taiwan. It also proves the “one country, two systems” framework has never really worked.

“Those who believe in democracy and liberty around the world have all chosen to stand by the people of Hong Kong today,” added Tsai.