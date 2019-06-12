  1. Home
  2. World

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/06/12 14:37

J VB C H PROM.

Polanco Min 62 249 42 85 .341

Meadows TB 49 189 32 63 .333

Brantley Hou 64 250 32 80 .320

LeMahieu NYY 61 247 43 78 .316

TiAnderson ChW 59 223 33 70 .314

Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314

Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308

Fletcher LAA 63 221 32 68 .308

Martínez Bos 58 223 37 68 .305

Reddick Hou 60 223 28 68 .305

Jonrones=

Encarnación, Seattle, 21; GSánchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.

Carreras Producidas=

Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; Encarnación, Seattle, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 48; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Mondesí, Kansas City, 44; Voit, New York, 44; 5 tied at 43.

Pitcheo=

Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.