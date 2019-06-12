Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
Polanco Min 62 249 42 85 .341
Meadows TB 49 189 32 63 .333
Brantley Hou 64 250 32 80 .320
LeMahieu NYY 61 247 43 78 .316
TiAnderson ChW 59 223 33 70 .314
Dozier KC 52 185 27 58 .314
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Fletcher LAA 63 221 32 68 .308
Martínez Bos 58 223 37 68 .305
Reddick Hou 60 223 28 68 .305
Jonrones=
Encarnación, Seattle, 21; GSánchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.
Carreras Producidas=
Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; Encarnación, Seattle, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 48; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Mondesí, Kansas City, 44; Voit, New York, 44; 5 tied at 43.
Pitcheo=
Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.