|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|62
|249
|42
|85
|.341
|Meadows TB
|49
|189
|32
|63
|.333
|Brantley Hou
|64
|250
|32
|80
|.320
|LeMahieu NYY
|61
|247
|43
|78
|.316
|TiAnderson ChW
|59
|223
|33
|70
|.314
|Dozier KC
|52
|185
|27
|58
|.314
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Fletcher LAA
|63
|221
|32
|68
|.308
|Martinez Bos
|58
|223
|37
|68
|.305
|Reddick Hou
|60
|223
|28
|68
|.305
|Home Runs
Encarnacion, Seattle, 21; GSanchez, New York, 20; Rosario, Minnesota, 19; Bregman, Houston, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Springer, Houston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 17; Soler, Kansas City, 17; 5 tied at 16.
|Runs Batted In
Rosario, Minnesota, 52; Abreu, Chicago, 52; Encarnacion, Seattle, 49; DoSantana, Seattle, 48; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Bregman, Houston, 44; Trout, Los Angeles, 44; Mondesi, Kansas City, 44; Voit, New York, 44; 5 tied at 43.
|Pitching
Giolito, Chicago, 9-1; German, New York, 9-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-2; Morton, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Berrios, Minnesota, 8-2; Montas, Oakland, 8-2; YChirinos, Tampa Bay, 7-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-2; Lynn, Texas, 7-4.