Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Oakland 000 013 000—4 7 0 Tampa Bay 100 100 001—3 4 1

Fiers, Hendriks (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley; Stanek, Beeks (2), Pagan (6), Drake (8), D.Castillo (9) and Zunino. W_Fiers 6-3. L_Pagan 1-1. Sv_Treinen (15). HRs_Oakland, Olson (10), Davis (14). Tampa Bay, Pham (9).

___

Toronto 100 000 010—2 5 0 Baltimore 002 100 01x—4 11 1

Thornton, Mayza (6), Dan.Hudson (6), Gaviglio (8) and Jansen; Means, Armstrong (6), M.Castro (8), Bleier (8), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Means 6-4. L_Thornton 1-5. Sv_Givens (6). HRs_Toronto, Sogard (6).

___

Texas 012 123 000—9 9 0 Boston 012 000 101—5 9 2

Jurado, Leclerc (7), Fairbanks (8), C.Martin (9) and Federowicz; D.Hernandez, Brewer (4), Poyner (5), Shawaryn (8) and Vazquez. W_Jurado 4-2. L_D.Hernandez 0-1. HRs_Texas, Pence (14). Boston, Betts (11), Bogaerts (13).

___

Detroit 100 100 000—2 5 0 Kansas City 000 000 12x—3 9 0

Turnbull, Hardy (7), Stumpf (8), Alcantara (8) and Greiner; Junis, Barlow (8), Kennedy (9) and Maldonado. W_Barlow 2-2. L_Alcantara 2-1. Sv_Kennedy (5). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (7), Dixon (6). Kansas City, O'Hearn (6).

___

Seattle 003 010 100—5 10 0 Minnesota 000 300 03x—6 9 0

Leake, Brennan (8), A.Adams (8) and T.Murphy; M.Perez, Duffey (6), R.Harper (7), Magill (8), May (9) and J.Castro. W_Magill 2-0. L_Brennan 2-5. Sv_May (1). HRs_Seattle, Encarnacion (21). Minnesota, Castro (8), Schoop (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 004 001 000— 5 9 2 New York 011 520 12x—12 15 3

Wheeler, Font (5), Peterson (8) and Nido; Tanaka, Kahnle (7), Hale (8) and Gary Sanchez. W_Tanaka 4-5. L_Wheeler 5-4. HRs_New York, McNeil (3). New York, Voit (16), Urshela (5), Sanchez (20).

___

Cincinnati 000 010 000 0—1 7 0 Cleveland 000 100 000 1—2 6 0

(10 innings)

L.Castillo, Lorenzen (7), Dav.Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (10) and Barnhart; Bauer, O.Perez (8), Wittgren (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Hand 3-2. L_R.Iglesias 1-6. HRs_Cleveland, Santana (13).

___

New York 303 210 001—10 11 0 New York 003 000 001— 4 9 1

J.Vargas, Familia (7), Lugo (8), Gagnon (9) and Ramos; Paxton, C.Adams (3), Cessa (8), Tarpley (9) and Romine. W_J.Vargas 3-3. L_Paxton 3-3. HRs_New York, Davis (7), Gomez (3), Alonso (22). New York, Gardner (10).

___

Milwaukee 101 010 113— 8 11 1 Houston 022 040 20x—10 12 0

F.Peralta, Albers (5), Barnes (6), Burnes (8) and Grandal; Peacock, Harris (7), H.Rondon (8), Pressly (8), Devenski (9) and Chirinos. W_Peacock 6-3. L_F.Peralta 3-3. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (25), Grandal (14), Shaw (5). Houston, White (2), Chirinos (11), Gurriel (5), Alvarez (2).

___

Washington 200 000 021—5 9 0 Chicago 400 102 00x—7 7 0

Corbin, Guerra (6), Barraclough (8) and Gomes, Suzuki; Banuelos, Marshall (5), K.Herrera (7), Bummer (8), Colome (8) and W.Castillo. W_Marshall 1-0. L_Corbin 5-5. Sv_Colome (14). HRs_Washington, Rendon 2 (14). Chicago, Castillo (5), Jimenez (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona 000 210 100—4 8 1 Philadelphia 040 021 00x—7 12 0

Duplantier, McFarland (4), Chafin (6), Bradley (7) and Kelly; Arrieta, Hammer (7), Nicasio (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto. W_Arrieta 6-5. L_Duplantier 1-1. Sv_Neris (14). HRs_Arizona, Marte (17). Philadelphia, Kingery (7).

___

St. Louis 010 002 031—7 13 1 Miami 000 100 000—1 5 1

Dak.Hudson, Gallegos (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina; E.Hernandez, J.Garcia (6), Brigham (6), Conley (8) and Alfaro. W_Dak.Hudson 5-3. L_E.Hernandez 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Ozuna (18).

___

Pittsburgh 200 110 010—5 9 1 Atlanta 040 003 00x—7 10 0

Archer, Neverauskas (7), Crick (8) and Stallings, E.Diaz; Foltynewicz, Toussaint (6), Minter (7), Swarzak (8) and B.McCann. W_Toussaint 4-0. L_Archer 3-6. Sv_Swarzak (4). HRs_Atlanta, Donaldson (9), Albies (10), Markakis (6), McCann 2 (5).

___

Chicago 010 000 002— 3 6 1 Colorado 200 025 01x—10 13 0

Quintana, Brach (5), Chatwood (6) and Contreras; Lambert, Bettis (6), Diaz (7), B.Shaw (8), Diehl (9) and Iannetta. W_Lambert 2-0. L_Quintana 4-6. HRs_Chicago, Heyward (10). Colorado, Blackmon (12).

___

San Diego 100 030 010—5 7 1 San Francisco 000 300 30x—6 9 0

Paddack, Erlin (6), Wisler (6), Wingenter (7), Reyes (8) and Hedges; Beede, Gott (5), Melancon (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Melancon 3-1. L_Wingenter 0-1. Sv_W.Smith (15). HRs_San Diego, Kinsler (8), Tatis Jr. (8). San Francisco, Duggar (4).