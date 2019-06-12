TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The growth of electric cars is predicted to drive the output value of Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTs) to US$5.2 billion in 2021, according to a Topology Research Institute research report.

The IGBT is a power switching transistor for use in power supply and motor control circuits. As IGBTs are important parts for making electric cars, the demand for the parts from making an electric car is five to ten times more than the demand for making its traditional counterpart with an internal combustion engine, the institute said.

The number of electric cars globally is estimated to break the eight million mark in 2021, twice as many as in 2018, the report said. According to the research institute’s statistics, the annual growth rates for electronic cars in 2016, 2017, and 2018 were 28 percent, 29 percent, and 27 percent, respectively, which compared to single-digit annual growth rates in 2015 and the years before.

In 2018, IGBTs’ global output value was about US$4.7 billion, with an annual growth rate of 16 percent, the research institute said.

However, unstable factors, such as the US-China trade talks remaining locked in stalemate, U.S. threatening to impose heavy tariffs on Mexico over illegal immigrants swarming US-Mexico border, and unstable Middle East situation, can impact sales of electric cars in the second half of 2019 and drag down IGBTs’ output. The research institute predicted that IGBTs’ output value will reach US$4.84 billion in 2019, a growth of only 3 percent from the previous year.