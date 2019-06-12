TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) hosts the classical music event “Promenade in Summer Breeze” and has invited a French pianist and a Swiss conductor to perform at the National Concert Hall on June 14.

French award-winning pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet and Swiss conductor Stefan Blunier will join the NSO for the show. They will play Im Sommerwind from Anton Webern, the Piano Concerto No.2 from Bela Bartok and Johannes Brahms’s Serenades No.1.

“Among the three pieces, Bartok’s Piano Concerto No.2 is more complicated and difficult to play. However, the NSO manages it very well. The audience can expect a wonderful program and it will give you a good feeling!” said Blunier.

Bavouzet added that good music can make the audience feel something. Maybe the heart, the stomach, the head will feel something and he wants to touch the audience with music, he told reporters.

Bavouzet stated that when he plays the piano, the only thing he thinks about is to play the right note at the right time and Bach would think the same.

“Sometimes I even wish to sit in the audience to listen to the music rather than conducting on the stage. But I have to be professional and don’t let the emotion take control,”Blunier expressed.

“Promenade in Summer Breeze” will take place at the National Concert Hall on June 14. For more information, please visit the website.