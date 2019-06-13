  1. Home
  2. World

Japan think tank says the world has 13,880 nuclear warheads

Nagasaki University research center releases its latest report on global nuclear warhead count

  182
By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Editor
2019/06/13 10:25
(Source: pixabay)

(Source: pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition (RECNA) at Nagasaki University published its latest estimate of the global nuclear warhead count on Tuesday (June 11).

According to RECNA, the nine nuclear states currently hold approximately 13,880 nuclear warheads, 570 fewer than the previous year, the lowest since 2013. Nevertheless, RECNA research shows that China, North Korea, India and Pakistan continue to stockpile nuclear weapons.


(Souce: RECNA's website)

Among the nine nuclear-armed states, Russia was estimated to possesses 6,500 nuclear warheads, while the U.S. holds 6,185 in its nuclear stockpile. North Korea currently holds about 20 to 30 warheads, doubling its stockpile from the 2018 estimate.

The report indicated the overall decrease from previous years showed the U.S. and Russia have honored the renewed Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by gradually retiring or dismantling existing warheads. However, both the U.S. and Russia threatened to withdraw from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) in February.

It is difficult to conclude global efforts to reduce nuclear arsenals have been effective despite the cutback in the global warhead count, said Fumihiko Yoshida (吉田文彥), director of RECNA. Advancements in nuclear technology and the development of small-sized warheads increase the risk of conventionalizing nuclear weapons.

Yoshida said that China, India and Pakistan are already developing new methods to deliver nuclear warheads, which could lead to a vicious cycle of nuclear weapon proliferation.
nuclear weapons

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan has other deterrence options besides costly and controversial nuclear weapons
Taiwan has other deterrence options besides costly and controversial nuclear weapons
2019/04/05 17:07
China Uncensored asks, 'Should Taiwan have Nukes?'
China Uncensored asks, 'Should Taiwan have Nukes?'
2019/04/02 16:55
Trump suspends arms treaty, citing Chinese, Russian threats
Trump suspends arms treaty, citing Chinese, Russian threats
2019/02/02 09:14
Trump flaunts letter from Kim Jong Un as evidence of N. Korea progress
Trump flaunts letter from Kim Jong Un as evidence of N. Korea progress
2018/07/13 17:03
Survey: Most people think world is more dangerous than it was 2 years ago
Survey: Most people think world is more dangerous than it was 2 years ago
2018/07/11 18:04