  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: 'Water Tankman'

Chinese dissident artist Badiucao creates illustration inspired by protestor who defied Hong Kong police

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/06/12 15:10
(Images posted by Twitter user @badiucao)

(Images posted by Twitter user @badiucao)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- To express solidarity with protestors in Hong Kong rallying against a proposed law that would allow for the extradition of prisoners to China, Chinese dissident artist Badiucao posted an illustration of a protester who was doused with pepper spray and blasted by water hoses.

At 10:10 a.m. this morning (June 12), Hong Kong Free Press tweeted a photo of a lone protestor donning a yellow raincoat, and then single-handedly and defiantly standing against a phalanx of pepper spray and high-pressure hoses. The photo was taken as tens of thousands of Hong Kong citizens rallied in front of the territory's government headquarters to stymie what was expected to be a rubber-stamping of the controversial law.

Inspired by the protestor, Badiucao by 12:45 p.m. had already created an illustration to immortalize the scene and to use it as a symbol of the new protest movement. Hearkening to the legendary act of defiance against overwhelming odds by Tank Man in Tiananmen Square 30 years ago, Badiucao dubbed the work "Water Tankman."

In the illustration, a man dressed in yellow leans forward despite a torrent of water. In English, the work is titled "The City of Courage Hong Kong," while in Chinese characters, it reads "Hong Kong Without Fear."


The Chinese characters read "Hong Kong without fear." (Illustration by Badiucao)

Badiucao created caustic political cartoons for many years in anonymity, but on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre on June 4, he revealed his true identity to the public. The following are other new artworks by Badiucao:


(Illustration by Badiucao)


(Illustration by Badiucao)
Hong Kong protests
extradition bill
Hong Kong activists
Chines dissidents
Dissidents
dissident

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council warns of Hong Kong travel risks
Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council warns of Hong Kong travel risks
2019/06/11 21:58
'I don't know' says Kaohsiung Mayor Han when asked about Hong Kong protests
'I don't know' says Kaohsiung Mayor Han when asked about Hong Kong protests
2019/06/10 17:13
Photo of the Day: 'One country two systems is a total failure'
Photo of the Day: 'One country two systems is a total failure'
2019/06/10 14:17
Hong Kong students in Taiwan protest against extradition bill
Hong Kong students in Taiwan protest against extradition bill
2019/06/10 09:15
Hongkongers’ dread of extradition bill stems from lack of confidence in China’s judicial system: Taiwan legislator
Hongkongers’ dread of extradition bill stems from lack of confidence in China’s judicial system: Taiwan legislator
2019/06/09 20:29