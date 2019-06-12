TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taipei Zoo will close 10 days beginning June 19 for a period of thorough repairs and construction following a vote by visitors, reports said Wednesday (June 12).

Since moving to its present location in the Wenshan District more than 30 years ago, the zoo only closed completely one day a year, on Lunar New Year’s Eve, the Central News Agency reported.

Certain pavilions would close one Monday a month to provide time for necessary repairs, but that was not enough, according to a zoo spokesman.

Since the previous method would increase time and cost of the repairs and would also inconvenience the animals, the zoo had decided to close down completely in order to make the operation more efficient.

A round of i-voting on the subject last year saw a complete shutdown win 98 percent support, leading to an initial decision to close the zoo for 12 days.

However, to reduce the inconvenience to visitors, the zoo had decided to shorten that period to 10 days. The spokesman encouraged visitors who could not miss the animals for so long to head to Wenshan before June 19, or else to wait until after the works had been completed and see how the visiting experience had improved, CNA reported.

