TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The publishing community held a seminar on public lending rights (PLR) at National Taiwan Museum on Tuesday (June 11) to promote public understanding of “fair remuneration.”

The event was timed to coincide with a Ministry of Culture trial period that is being scheduled to implement PLR systems. This will happen at the end of the year and compensate the publishing industry for losses caused by free loan services from libraries, which has stirred debate about whether this is fair practice.

Chiu Jeong-yeou (邱炯友), chair of the Graduate Institute of Library, Information and Archival Studies at National Chengchi University, told the audience at the seminar that PLR are common practice in Europe, where this is accepted as necessary when the public library system’s free book loans cause revenue deficits.

“Over the past few years, publishers in Taiwan have expressed concern over the policy of libraries buying books at lower prices and the ‘legal deposit’ practice that damages an already declining industry,” said Chiu. “Although there may be some truth to the concerns, what is really at play here is a gap between the understanding of PLR by libraries and that of the publishing industry.”

While the publishing industry supports the implementation of PLR, some argue the system would block free and public access to knowledge. Chiu presented arguments from both sides and urged further communication on the subject from all stakeholders, as PLR practice is a worldwide issue.

“It is an issue of social justice and social responsibility,” said Chiu. “Even within the field of library studies there are disagreements on the subject and that is why it is important to continue the discussion and debate.”