TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As protests in Hong Kong intensify over a proposed law that would allow for the extradition of prisoners to China, an inside source tells the news site Boxun that Chinese President Xi Jinping is considering sending in People's Liberation Army (PLA) to crush dissent, potentially repeating the bloody carnage seen in Tiananmen Square 30 years ago.

On Tuesday (June 11), Boxun cited a source as saying that after Sunday's march organized by Civil Human Rights Front in Hong Kong to protest the proposed extradition law drew one million protestors, leadership in Zhongnanhai became nervous. Xi, who had just finished a trip to Russia, reportedly intently listened to the comprehensive assessment of the core think tank and his team of advisors in Zhongnanhai.

For the first time, Xi was heard saying, "The situation in Hong Kong is in danger of getting out of control," according to a source familiar with the situation in Zhongnanhai. The source said that the PLA's Southern Theater Command and Hong Kong Garrison are awaiting orders and prepared to fully respond to all possible scenarios that may arise in Hong Kong.

The Zhongnanhai source told Boxun that if the protests in Hong Kong continue to spread and the situation is regarded as "deteriorating," Xi may hold an emergency meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. "All seven standing committees of the CPC would attend, including Wang Qishan, Vice President of China. The highest levels of the party, government, and army would also attend the meeting," said the source.

According to the report, Xi and his core staff members watched the footage of the protests in Hong Kong with a "stern expression," expressed deep concern about the situation in Hong Kong, and at the time said, "The situation in Hong Kong is in danger of getting out of control."

The source said that "the Southern Theater Command and Hong Kong Garrison are already standing up for battle and are ready to fully respond to the various situations that may arise in Hong Kong." The source added that "Party Command is on standby" and that it has always been the directive of Zhongnanhai to deal with major emergencies at home and abroad.

In addition, Hong Kong-based journalists of Boxun's Asia-Pacific Branch have learned from multiple independent sources that the Hong Kong SAR Government, China's Hong Kong Liaison Office, and the Hong Kong Garrison have maintained contact with Zhongnanhai through a "hotline" to keep leaders abreast of the situation in Hong Kong and receive a variety of "guidance."